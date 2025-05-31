Soriano tosses 6 scoreless innings as Angels beat Guardians 4-1 in Trout's return

José Soriano threw six scoreless innings, Mike Trout had a hit in his return to the Angels’ lineup and Los Angeles defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Friday night
Los Angeles Angels' Scott Kingery, left, congratulates Jorge Soler (12) after Soler scored on a single by Jo Adell during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels' Scott Kingery, left, congratulates Jorge Soler (12) after Soler scored on a single by Jo Adell during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
news
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Soriano threw six scoreless innings, Mike Trout had a hit in his return to the Angels' lineup and Los Angeles beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Friday night.

Jo Adell had three hits and an RBI and Jorge Soler hit a solo homer down the left-field line in the ninth inning as the Angels snapped a five-game losing streak.

Cleveland's José Ramírez had his 21-game hitting streak snapped. He drew a walk in the eighth inning to extend his on-base streak to 26 games.

The Guardians, who have dropped four of their last five, avoided a shutout on Nolan Jones' RBI single to right with two outs in the ninth.

It was the third time this season Soriano (4-5) has gone at least six innings and not allowed a run. The right-hander allowed only four hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

Trout, activated off the injured list after he missed 26 games due to a bone bruise on his left knee, lined out to Ramírez at third in his first at-bat before he lined a base hit to left-center in the fourth inning.

Adell singled to right with one out in the second to drive in Soler, who drew a walk off Luis Ortiz (2-6) to lead off the inning.

The Halos added a pair of runs in the seventh when Scott Kingery scored on a passed ball and Soler had a run-scoring single to center.

Key moment

The Guardians had the bases loaded with two outs in the fourth inning, but Soriano got Gabriel Arias to chase a 98 mph sinker for the strikeout.

Key stat

Trout went 1 for 5 and batted fifth as the designated hitter. It was the first time since Sept. 26, 2011, the three-time American League MVP started a game hitting lower than third.

Up next

RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-6, 5.23 ERA) goes for the Angels while RHP Slade Cecconi (1-1, 3.27 ERA) takes the mound for the Guardians.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez throws to first base but not in time to put out Los Angeles Angels' Logan O'Hoppe during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels' Nolan Schanuel scores on an RBI single by Jorge Soler as Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor stands by during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches his flyout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Federal budget cuts impacting local pantries, food banks
2
Fairfield Twp. woman charged with desecrating graves
3
Area pastors urge Butler County commissioners to end ICE jail contract
4
PHOTOS: Hamilton High School 2025 graduation
5
10-year-old Hamilton boy called a hero for his quick actions