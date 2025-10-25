Sorsby throws 2 TD passes, runs for a score in No. 21 Cincinnati's 41-20 win over Baylor

Baylor (4-4, 2-3) trailed 24-0 late in the first half, then cut it to 27-20 early in the fourth quarter behind two touchdown passes and a rushing TD by Sawyer Robertson.

Sorsby's 23-yard TD run capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took more than seven minutes to make it 34-20 with six minutes left. It was Sorsby's fourth TD run of 20 or more yards this season.

Cincinnati started fast again Saturday.

The Bears got a third-down stop on the Bearcats' first possession, but a pass-interference penalty gave Cincinnati a first down. A 1-yard touchdown run by Tawee Walker capped an 81-yard drive to put the Bearcats ahead 7-0.

After a sack on third down resulted in a Baylor punt, Cincinnati drove 66 yards in 10 plays and Evan Pryor's 5-yard TD run made the score 14-0.

Josh Cameron's catch and fumble for the game's first turnover led to Sorsby's 6-yard TD pass to Cyrus Allen that made it 24-0 with 2:34 left in the half.

The takeaways

Baylor: Robertson came into the game leading the nation in passing yards and passing TDs, but the Bearcats held him to a season-low 137 yards passing.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats remained tied with BYU for first place in the Big 12. BYU beat Iowa State 41-27 on Saturday. Cincinnati hosts BYU on Nov. 22.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts UCF on Saturday.

Cincinnati: At Utah on Saturday.

