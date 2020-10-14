South Dakota arena to host 8-team Thanksgiving week tourney

Members of team traveling parties will be tested regularly for COVID-19 once they arrive in Sioux Falls, and all will remain in a controlled environment.

Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, senior vice president of quality at Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health, is a member of the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group.

“We aim to provide the blueprint for safely returning to competition for college sports as we navigate COVID-19’s presence in our lives,” Cauwels said. “We want student-athletes to be able to play the sports they love, but we want them and everyone else around them to be in a safe environment.”

___

