Southern Illinois cruises to 55-3 win over Dayton

Baker was 16-of-21 passing for 235 yards, including a 53-yard catch-and-run TD to Avante Cox. Cox and Landon Lenoir, who also had a TD, finished with 98 yards receiving each.

Javon Williams Jr. rushed for 123 yards on three carries, all in the first half. His total included a 73-yard run for the game's first touchdown. Justin Strong added 75 yards, including a 12-yard score.