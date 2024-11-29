Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles play the Youngstown State Penguins

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on Youngstown State at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-1 in non-conference play. Southern Indiana scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Penguins are 4-2 in non-conference play. Youngstown State leads the Horizon with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 3.0.

Southern Indiana averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 61.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 62.0 Southern Indiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa Shafford is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

Jewel Watkins is averaging 14.8 points for the Penguins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.