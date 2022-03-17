Hamburger icon
Southern Utah beats Kent State in The Basketball Classic

news
1 hour ago
Dre Marin had 27 points as Southern Utah edged past Kent State 83-79 in the first round of The Basketball Classic

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dre Marin had 27 points as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Kent State 83-79 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.

Marin made 7 of 10 3-pointers.

John Knight III had 14 points for Southern Utah (21-11). Jason Spurgin added 13 points and Harrison Butler had 11 points.

Malique Jacobs scored a career-high 28 points for the Golden Flashes (23-11). Jalen Sullinger added 16 points and Andrew Garcia had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

