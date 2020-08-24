Spate of Columbus shootings leave man, unborn child dead

Two of the shootings in Columbus happened within 15 minutes of each other on Sunday night, while the third occurred early Monday. Motives for all three remain under investigation.

The first shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m., when at least one person in a vehicle opened fire while traveling on Brandenberry Court West. Virgilio Aguilera, 52, was struck by one shot and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.