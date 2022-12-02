dayton-daily-news logo
X

Spear's 27 lead Robert Morris over Wright State 80-59

news
34 minutes ago
Led by Kahliel Spear's 27 points, the Robert Morris Colonials defeated the Wright State Raiders 80-59 on Thursday night

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Kahliel Spear's 27 points helped Robert Morris defeat Wright State 80-59 on Thursday night.

Spear added five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Colonials (3-5). Josh Corbin scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance), and added eight rebounds and three steals. Enoch Cheeks shot 5 for 14, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

The Raiders (5-3) were led in scoring by Tim Finke, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Trey Calvin added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
After one week, Middletown warming center closes due to ‘unforeseen...
2
Rhoden family speaks after guilty verdict in Pike County murder trial
3
Champaign County woman who testified in Jan. 6 trial gets split...
4
George Wagner IV found guilty of all 22 charges in Pike County murders
5
Girl injured when storage unit fell off truck on Ohio 4 was ‘scalped,’...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top