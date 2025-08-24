Spencer Steer hits a 3-run homer as the Reds avoid a sweep with a 6-1 victory over the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a three-run homer in Cincinnati's five-run eighth inning, and the Reds avoided a sweep by topping the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday.
Austin Hays had three hits for Cincinnati, and Noelvi Marte had two hits and scored two runs. Brady Singer struck out nine while pitching six innings of one-hit ball.
The Reds (68-63) improved to 3-3 on a nine-game trip. They also moved within 1 1/2 games of the New York Mets for the third NL wild card.
Arizona wasted a sharp performance by Zac Gallen, who struck out seven in six innings. The Diamondbacks finished with two hits.
Marte sparked the decisive sequence for the Reds with a leadoff single against Kyle Backhus (0-3). He advanced on Elly De La Cruz's flyout and scored on Hays' tiebreaking single off Juan Burgos.
Following a Gavin Lux single, Steer hit a 397-foot drive to left for his 16th homer. TJ Friedl tacked on a two-out RBI single that gave Cincy a 6-1 lead.