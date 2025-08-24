Spencer Steer hits a 3-run homer as the Reds avoid a sweep with a 6-1 victory over the Diamondbacks

Spencer Steer hit a three-run homer in Cincinnati’s five-run eighth inning, and the Reds avoided a sweep by topping the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1
Cincinnati Reds' Noelvi Marte scores after hitting a triple and an error by Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug 24, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Noelvi Marte scores after hitting a triple and an error by Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug 24, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news
1 hour ago
X

PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a three-run homer in Cincinnati's five-run eighth inning, and the Reds avoided a sweep by topping the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday.

Austin Hays had three hits for Cincinnati, and Noelvi Marte had two hits and scored two runs. Brady Singer struck out nine while pitching six innings of one-hit ball.

The Reds (68-63) improved to 3-3 on a nine-game trip. They also moved within 1 1/2 games of the New York Mets for the third NL wild card.

Arizona wasted a sharp performance by Zac Gallen, who struck out seven in six innings. The Diamondbacks finished with two hits.

Marte sparked the decisive sequence for the Reds with a leadoff single against Kyle Backhus (0-3). He advanced on Elly De La Cruz's flyout and scored on Hays' tiebreaking single off Juan Burgos.

Following a Gavin Lux single, Steer hit a 397-foot drive to left for his 16th homer. TJ Friedl tacked on a two-out RBI single that gave Cincy a 6-1 lead.

In Other News
1
Middletown’s growing street racing problem spurs increase in police...
2
McCrabb: Let’s dream about Kyle Schwarber signing with the Cincinnati...
3
1 dead after motorcycle, pickup truck collision in Butler County Friday...
4
Program created at Butler Tech now helping people with disabilities in...
5
Friday night lights in Middletown spotlight new football field