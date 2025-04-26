Spencer Steer's 2-run HR helps Reds beat Rockies

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the first off starter Kyle Freeland. Elly De La Cruz singled with two outs and scored on a base hit by Noelvi Marte.

Adael Amador drew a bases-loaded walk off Reds starter Andrew Abbott to pull the Rockies even in the second.

De La Cruz led off the third with an infield hit, took third on a double by Hays and scored on a groundout from Marte. Steer — 1-for-19 against left-handers entering play — homered to left to make it 4-1.

Jordan Beck led off the bottom half with the first of his two solo shots . Michael Toglia tied it at 4-4 on a two-out ground-rule double with the bases loaded.

Santiago Espinal chased Freeland with an RBI single in the fifth. Blake Dunn added an RBI single off reliever Angel Chivilli to put the Reds up 6-4.

Colorado tied it in their half off reliever Ian Gibaut on an RBI single by Toglia and a sacrifice fly from Brenton Doyle.

Scott Alexander replaced Chivilli with the bases loaded in the seventh and walked Dunn. The Reds made it 8-6 on a ground out by TJ Friedl.

Beck's second homer and fifth this season came in the eighth.

Key moment

The Rockies got a leadoff double from Hunter Goodman in the second before loading the bases with one out off Abbott. Amador walked to tie it at 1-1, but Abbott got Aaron Schunk to ground into a double play to end the inning.

Key stat

The Rockies have a minus-60 run differential. The next closest is the White Sox at minus-30 entering the night.

Up next

RHP Hunter Greene (2-2, 2.35) starts for the Reds on Saturday against Rockies' RHP Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 4.81).

