Sporting Kansas City aims to break losing streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

The Crew are 0-1-2 in road games. The Crew rank second in the Eastern Conference drawing 45 corner kicks, averaging 6.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Remi Walter has scored two goals for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has one goal.

Lucas Zelarrayan has scored four goals for the Crew. Derrick Etienne has two goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Sporting KC: Averaging 0.8 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Crew: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

Crew: Kevin Molino (injured), Isaiah Parente (injured).

