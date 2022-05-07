Springer, Tapia have 3 RBIs, Blue Jays beat Guardians 8-3

Tapia and Springer added RBI singles and Bo Bichette drove in a run on a grounder in the fourth, extending Toronto’s advantage to 7-1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recorded his 400th career hit and Kirk had three singles and an RBI.

The Blue Jays had 10 hits and drew 10 walks against five pitchers. They are 1-1 on a nine-game, 11-day road trip that continues against the Yankees and Rays.

Cleveland played its MLB-high third doubleheader -- all at Progressive Field -- and has had four home games postponed due to inclement weather, including Friday against Toronto.

BACK IN ACTION

Blue Jays OF Teoscar Hernández (left oblique strain) joined the team in Cleveland and was added to the roster as the 27th man for the doubleheader. The two-time Silver Slugger recipient had been on the injured list since April 14.

Hernández hit .455 with two homers and four RBIs in a three-game rehabilitation assignment with Class A Dunedin that wrapped up Thursday.

“A week ago, my body felt tight, which is why I asked for the extra day before coming back,” he said. “I wanted to feel 100 percent and I wanted to take more at-bats.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: 2B Cavan Biggio (COVID-19 recovery) is working out with Triple-A Buffalo but has not been activated. Biggio, who cleared medical protocols Monday and faced live pitching Wednesday, batted .043 over 23 at-bats for Toronto before falling ill.

Guardians: 1B Yu Chang (COVID-19 recovery) has appeared in four games and is hitting .200 on a rehab assignment split between Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron. Chang was placed on the IL before Cleveland’s home opener on April 15.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling (0-0, 3.79 ERA) has only allowed one homer in 19 innings over six appearances in 2022.

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (1-2, 2.70 ERA) has won once in his last eight starts, beating Oakland on May 1.

___

Caption Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer celebrates after hitting a two-run double during the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer

Caption Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer hits a two-run double during the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer

Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber reacts after giving up a two-run single to Toronto Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia during the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer

Caption Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman delivers during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer

Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer