St. Bonaventure wins A-10 tourney beating VCU for NCAA bid

St. Bonaventure (16-4) entered the A-10 tournament as the conference's top seed after clinching the regular season crown. The Rams (19-7) were seeded No. 2 and now will have to await its NCAA Tournament fate, hoping for an at-large bid.

The Bonnie's Alejandro Vasquez buried a 3-pointer with 11:36 before halftime to break a tie at 12 and St. Bonaventure led the rest of the way.