St. John's tops Big East preseason poll for 1st time since 1991

The team is led by Zuby Ejiofor, who was selected as the conference's preseason player of the year. The senior forward averaged 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting nearly 58% from the field last season.

The Huskies have the preseason freshman of the year in Braylon Mullins.

St. John's and UConn were reversed in the AP Top 25 preseason poll with the Huskies ranked fourth and the Red Storm fifth. It's the highest preseason ranking ever for St. John's in the AP poll.

Creighton and Providence followed UConn with Marquette and Georgetown next. Then came Villanova, Xavier, DePaul, Butler and Seton Hall.

The conference welcomes two new coaches with Kevin Willard taking over at Villanova and Richard Pitino getting the head job at Xavier.

