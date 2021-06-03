St. Louis' O'Neill puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Reds

The Reds have gone 11-10 against division opponents. Cincinnati ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .247 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the team with an average of .361.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-2. Jack Flaherty earned his fourth victory and O'Neill went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for St. Louis. Luis Castillo took his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 11 home runs and has 36 RBIs.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 29 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .219 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Reds: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (side).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.