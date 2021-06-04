St. Louis' O'Neill puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Reds

The Cardinals are 13-8 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 36 total runs batted in.

The Reds have gone 12-10 against division opponents. Cincinnati has slugged .424, good for second in the MLB. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .641 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 4-2. Vladimir Gutierrez earned his first victory and Jesse Winker went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Adam Wainwright registered his fifth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 30 extra base hits and is batting .271.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 29 extra base hits and is batting .364.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .222 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Reds: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (side).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.