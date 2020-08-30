St. Louis takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (21-12, second in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (11-13, second in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Aaron Civale (3-3, 3.15 ERA) St. Louis: Adam Wainwright (2-0, 2.88 ERA)
LINE: Indians 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as losers of their last four games.
The Cardinals are 7-9 in home games. St. Louis has hit 19 home runs this season, last in the National League. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with three while slugging .328.
The Indians are 12-5 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .359 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .508.
TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 25 hits and has 10 RBIs.
Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 36 hits and has 15 RBIs.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Indians: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.