St. Thomas (MN) defeats SIU-Edwardsville 86-73

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Riley Miller and Ryan Lindberg scored 24 points apiece as St. Thomas (MN) beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 86-73 on Sunday at the Youngstown State tournament.
Parker Bjorklund had 16 points and seven rebounds for St. Thomas (3-3). Anders Nelson added 13 points.
Ray'Sean Taylor had 15 points for the Cougars (2-4). Shaun Doss Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds. Courtney Carter had 14 points and six rebounds. Shamar Wright had 7 points and 10 rebounds.
