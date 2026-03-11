Star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson heading to Baltimore on 4-year, $112 million deal, AP source says

The Ravens backed out of a blockbuster trade for star edge rusher Maxx Crosby late Tuesday. A person with knowledge of Baltimore’s decision told the AP that Crosby failed his physical. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those results are private.

So Baltimore keeps the two first-round draft picks it had agreed to send Las Vegas and quickly pivoted to the best pass rusher on the market.

Hendrickson was an All-Pro for the Bengals in 2024 when he led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks. He played in only seven games because of injuries last season and had four sacks.

The 31-year-old Hendrickson has 81 sacks in nine seasons with New Orleans and Cincinnati. He reached double-digits four times, including 17 1/2 in consecutive seasons in 2023-24.

