Stars are out for the Memorial and US Women's Open goes to Erin Hills

Site: Dublin, Ohio.

Course: Muirfield Village GC. Yardage: 7,569. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Ben Griffin won the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Notes: This is the sixth of seven signature events. ... Jack Nicklaus is the host of a tournament that has a 36-hole cut for the 72-man field. The winner gets $4 million and a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour. ... Rory McIlroy, who had lunch with Nicklaus and sought advice on winning the Masters, is skipping the tournament for the first time since 2017. This is the second signature event McIlroy is not playing. He is playing the RBC Canadian Open next week instead. ... Scottie Scheffler is 0-for-4 as defending champion this year. ... Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler have received sponsor exemption into every signature event except for Bay Hill. Exemptions also went to Matt Kuchar and newly appointed Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker. ... The tournament is back to its normal spot in the schedule. Last year it was held a week before the U.S. Open.

Next week: RBC Canadian Open.

United States Golf Association

U.S. WOMEN'S OPEN

Site: Erin, Wisconsin.

Course: Erin Hills GC. Yardage: 6,829. Par: 72.

Prize money: $12 million. Winner's share: $2.4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m. (USA Network), 6-8 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Yuka Saso.

Last year: Yuka Saso won her second U.S. Women's Open title in four years when she rallied to win at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Notes: The U.S. Women's Open has the biggest purse to match the most prominent tournament in women's golf. ... Yuka Saso last year became the first U.S. Women's Open champion to win under two flags — the Philippines in 2021 and Japan in 2024. ... Nelly Korda last year made a 10 on her third hole at Lancaster and missed the cut. She has yet to win this year after winning seven times on tour in 2024. She remains No. 1 in the women's world ranking. ... Erin Hills hosted the U.S. Open in 2017 won by Brooks Koepka. This will be its fifth USGA championship since 2008. ... The U.S. Women's Open was last held in Wisconsin in 2012 when Na Yeon Choi won at Blackwolf Run. ... A European has not won the U.S. Women's Open since Annika Sorenstam in 2006. Celine Boutier of France is the highest-ranked European at No. 12. ... The LPGA has not had a multiple winner this year in 12 tournaments.

Next year: Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

European Tour

AUSTRIAN ALPINE OPEN

Site: Salzburg, Austria.

Course: Gut Altentann GC. Yardage: 6,941. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner's share: $458,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel), 10-11:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday, 7-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11-11:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11-11:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app).

Previous winner: John Caitlin (2021).

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Kristoffer Reitan won the Soudal Open.

Notes: The tournament is back on the European tour schedule for the first time since 2021 when John Catlin won in a playoff over Max Kieffer. ... The field does not have anyone in the top 100 of the world ranking. ... Eleven players who have won on the European Tour this year are in the field, including Ryggs Johnston and Elvis Smylie from the Australian swing. ... The tournament dates to 1990, when Bernhard Langer defeated Lanny Wadkins in a playoff. ... The Austrian Open was part of the Challenge Tour schedule for eight years until retuning to the European Tour in 2006. ... Sepp Straka played his first professional tournament in what is now called the Austrian Open. ... Brandon Wu is playing his 11th European tour event through a category for players who finished between Nos. 126 and 200 in the FedEx Cup last year. His only top 10 was a tie for 10th in the Volvo China Open.

Next week: KLM Open.

PGA Tour Champions

PRINCIPAL CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Des Moines, Iowa.

Course: Wakonda GC. Yardage: 6,835. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, 3-5 p.m. (NBC Sports app); 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Sunday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ernie Els.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Angel Cabrera won the Senior PGA Championship.

Notes: Angel Cabrera is the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions. The Argentine has won the first two senior majors of the year. ... Fred Couples is playing for only the fifth time on the PGA Tour Champions this year, and his first appearance since the final week in March. He has two top 10s this year. ... Sponsor exemptions were given to Notah Begay III and Mario Tiziani. ... Corey Pavin and David Frost are in the field, one week after they played in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial as past champions. Olin Browne also played at Colonial last week. He is an alternate in Iowa. ... The tournament has been part of the PGA Tour Champions schedule since 2001. ... Jay Haas is a three-time winner of the Principal Charity Classic. ... Cabrera has moved to No. 2 in the Schwab Cup behind Miguel Angel Jimenez. ... Stephen Ames has won twice and was runner-up over the last four years at the tournament.

Next week: American Family Insurance Championship.

Korn Ferry Tour

UNC HEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Raleigh, North Carolina.

Course: Raleigh CC. Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner's share: $180,000.

Previous winner: Kaito Onishi.

Television: None.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Last week: Pontus Nyholm won the Visit Knoxville Open.

Next week: BMW Charity Pro-Am.

LPGA Tour

Last week: Chisato Iwai won the Mexico Riviera Maya Open.

Next week: ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf Korea.

Next week: LIV Golf Virginia.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open, JFE Setonaikai GC, Okayama, Japan. Defending champion: Ryosuke Kinoshita. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Challenge de Cadiz, Iberostar Real Golf Novo Sancti Petri, Cadiz, Spain. Defending champion: Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Sunshine Tour: Gary & Vivienne Player Challenge, Benoni CC, Gauteng, South Africa. Defending champion: Daniel van Tonder. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Resort Trust Ladies, Grandee Naruto GC, Tokushima, Japan. Previous winner: Akie Iwai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Shuyup Bank MBN Ladies Open, The Star Hue CC, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Defending champion: Yewon Lee. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

