Stars visit the Blue Jackets after Pavelski's 2-goal game

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Dallas visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Joe Pavelski scored two goals in the Stars' 6-3 victory against the Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars (5-1-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-3, fifth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

Columbus went 33-22-15 overall and 10-7-5 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Blue Jackets scored 180 total goals last season, 31 on power plays and three shorthanded.

Dallas finished 12-9-3 in division action and 18-12-5 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Stars recorded 295 assists on 178 total goals last season.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (upper body), Riley Nash: day to day (personal).

Stars: Andrej Sekera: out (covid-19 protocol).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

