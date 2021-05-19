dayton-daily-news logo
X

State: Thousands enter Ohio's $1M Vax-a-Million lottery

FILE - In this Thursday, April 8, 2021, file photo, Kent State University student Regan Raeth, of Hudson, Ohio, looks at her vaccination bandage as she waits for 15 minutes after her shot in Kent, Ohio. On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the end of the state's mask mandate as new COVID-19 cases decrease and more Ohioans get vaccinated. DeWine said the mask mandate will end June 2 except for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, April 8, 2021, file photo, Kent State University student Regan Raeth, of Hudson, Ohio, looks at her vaccination bandage as she waits for 15 minutes after her shot in Kent, Ohio. On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the end of the state's mask mandate as new COVID-19 cases decrease and more Ohioans get vaccinated. DeWine said the mask mandate will end June 2 except for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)

Credit: Phil Long

Credit: Phil Long

news | 30 minutes ago
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press
The state says hundreds of thousands of people have entered Ohio's lottery that will award five $1 million prizes and five full-ride college scholarships in a promotion to increase vaccinations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people have entered Ohio's vaccine lottery that will award five $1 million prizes and five full-ride college scholarships in a promotion to increase coronavirus vaccinations, the state said, with some signs of a boost in vaccines since the program was announced.

The Ohio Department of Health fielded more than 60,000 calls about the lottery Tuesday, the day registration began, with the Vax-a-Million website receiving more than 25 million page views.

The Health Department said Wednesday it will release the total number of entrants May 24 after the first names are drawn and the verification process is completed. Winners must be permanent Ohio residents and have received at least one dose of the vaccine, meaning the first person drawn by the state might not be the eventual winner.

Both adults hoping for the $1 million prize and children looking for the college scholarships can register themselves, but parents or legal guardians must verify children's eligibility.

Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier this week there are early indications the lottery is attracting new vaccine recipients after weeks of slowing vaccination rates.

Vaccinations for people in the 30-74 age group went up 6% on May 14 after falling 24% week over week the two prior Fridays, DeWine said Monday.

“Stay tuned, but this is the way we get out of this pandemic,” he said. “More and more Ohioans becoming vaccinated.”

DeWine said other, lower lottery prizes might have worked, but $1 million is a figure that gets people's attention.

“There's something magical, it seems to me, there always has been, about a million dollars,” he said.

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses the most recent data on Ohio's soaring coronavirus cases during a news briefing at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine is ready to address Ohioans in his fourth primetime speech about the state's progress against the coronavirus pandemic. DeWine planned his address for late Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses the most recent data on Ohio's soaring coronavirus cases during a news briefing at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine is ready to address Ohioans in his fourth primetime speech about the state's progress against the coronavirus pandemic. DeWine planned his address for late Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

Credit: Andrew Welsh Huggins

Credit: Andrew Welsh Huggins

Recent University of Akron graduate Sulochana Shrestha, right, poses for a photo taken by her sister, Sushma, on campus, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced a weekly $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships to entice more Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Recent University of Akron graduate Sulochana Shrestha, right, poses for a photo taken by her sister, Sushma, on campus, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced a weekly $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships to entice more Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: Tony Dejak

Credit: Tony Dejak

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top