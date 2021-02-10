X

Statehouse to host virtual tour featuring Ohio presidents

news | 22 minutes ago
The Ohio Statehouse is hosting a virtual tour highlighting interesting facts, myths and mysteries about the state’s eight U.S. presidents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Statehouse is hosting a virtual tour on Friday featuring the state's eight U.S. presidents.

The Facebook live event, scheduled for noon, will be hosted by the Statehouse Museum Education Center. It comes ahead of the federal President's Day holiday, which is Monday.

The free tour will highlight interesting facts about each of the Ohio presidents, as well as discussing the mysteries and myths surrounding them.

The high number of White House occupants from Ohio has gained the state the nickname “Mother of Presidents.” Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft and Warren G. Harding were all Ohio-born. William Henry Harrison was born in Virginia, but lived in Ohio at the time of his election.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.