Staton, Wright State Raiders to visit Skorupski, Oakland Golden Grizzlies

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Oakland in Horizon action Friday.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-1 in home games. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison Royal-Davis averaging 2.1.

The Raiders are 0-1 in conference matchups. Wright State is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

Oakland's average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Raiders match up Friday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddy Skorupski is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Grizzlies.

Claire Henson is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.