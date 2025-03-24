Staveskie scores 29, Cleveland State beats Queens 88-73 in CBI quarterfinals

Staveskie shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Vikings (22-12). Dylan Arnett scored 20 points while going 10 of 12 from the field and added six rebounds. Tevin Smith had 13 points and went 6 of 6 from the field.

The Royals (20-15) were led in scoring by DJ Shine, who finished with 12 points. Malcolm Wilson and Leo Colimerio each had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.