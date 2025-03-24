Staveskie scores 29, Cleveland State beats Queens 88-73 in CBI quarterfinals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tahj Staveskie had 29 points in Cleveland State's 88-73 win over Queens on Monday in the CBI Tournament quarterfinals.
Cleveland State advances to play Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Staveskie shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Vikings (22-12). Dylan Arnett scored 20 points while going 10 of 12 from the field and added six rebounds. Tevin Smith had 13 points and went 6 of 6 from the field.
The Royals (20-15) were led in scoring by DJ Shine, who finished with 12 points. Malcolm Wilson and Leo Colimerio each had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
