Steele, Morel and Madrigal help the Cubs snap a 4-game skid with a 10-1 win over the Guardians

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Steele tossed a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning and won his third straight start, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a four-game skid with a 10-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Christoper Morel hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs, and Nick Madrigal added a solo homer in Chicago's 13-hit attack.

Nico Hoerner had three hits, two RBIs and reached base four times while extending his hitting streak to nine games. Jared Young drove in two runs with his second triple in two games and finished with two hits and two runs scored.

Terry Francona was back managing the Guardians following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.

Will Brennan hit a solo homer in the ninth inning for Cleveland, which entered tied for first in the AL Central. The Guardians lost their second straight to fall to 39-42.

Steele (9-2) struck out six and walked one in 6 1/3 innings as he lowered his ERA to 2.43. The left-hander didn’t allow a hit until David Fry lined a short-hop single off shortstop Dansby Swanson’s glove to lead off the fifth.

Three Cubs relievers followed to finish a five-hitter.

Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill (2-5) lasted only 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits. The right-hander hasn’t won since May 7.

The 64-year-old Francona, who missed significant time in the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to poor health, became lightheaded before Tuesday’s game against the Royals. He spent one night at The University of Kansas Health System.

He rejoined the Guardians for Thursday’s series finale, but remained in his office because of excessive heat at Kauffman Stadium.

The first two Cleveland hitters reached on a walk and a throwing error by Steele. The lefty then retired 12 straight before Swanson couldn’t snag Fry’s skipping liner.

The Cubs jumped ahead 2-0 in the third on Hoerner’s bases-loaded single up the middle. Chicago added four runs in the fourth.

Young’s triple to the right-field corner in the fourth scored two runs to make it 4-0. Mike Tauchman’s single up the middle scored Young to increase the lead to 5-0 and chase Quantrill. Morel’s sacrifice fly to the left-field wall capped the rally.

The Cubs iced it with three runs the sixth on Madrigal’s and Morel’s homers.

FRANCONA REPORT

Before the game, Francona said: “I actually feel OK today.”

The manager said his heart rate accelerated and his blood pressure was high during his spell in Kansas City He was sweating, even when just sitting.

Francona will get follow-up tests in Cleveland on Monday

WELCOME BACK

Young is 4 for 9 with a homer and four RBIs since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

DAY OFF FOR REGULARS

1B Josh Naylor and LF Steven Kwan rested as Cleveland played a day game after a night contest Thursday in Kansas City. Kwan had appeared in all of Cleveland’s first 80 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki (stiff neck) took batting practice, but was out of the lineup for the third straight game. … 3B Patrick Wisdom (right wrist sprain) was set to DH on Friday in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa. … RHP Adrian Sampson (right meniscus injury) tossed three innings Thursday at the Cubs training facility in Glendale, Arizona.

UP NEXT

Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee (4-2, 3.79) faces Chicago’s RHP Marcus Stroman (9-5, 2.47) on Saturday. Stroman left his previous start, a loss to the Cardinals in London on Sunday, with a blister on his right index finger. Manager David Ross said on Friday the righty was ready and had “no lingering effects” after throwing a bullpen session on Thursday.

