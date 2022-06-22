Steelers add veteran DL Ogunjobi with 1-year contract

The 28-year-old Ogunjobi spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals and had planned to sign a three-year contract with Chicago in March before he failed a physical, nullifying the deal.

Ogunjobi injured his right foot during the Bengals’ wild-card victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and was lost for the remainder of the playoffs. The injury required surgery, and the lack of progress during his rehab led to the failed physical.