Steelers RB James Conner inactive against Bengals

The Steelers made Conner inactive because of a quadriceps injury before their game against Cincinnati. This marks the third time in Pittsburgh's past four games that Conner will not be available. He missed two games against Baltimore and Washington after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Benny Snell Jr. will likely start in place of Conner. The Steelers (11-2) can clinch the AFC North with a victory even as their running game has struggled. Pittsburgh has topped just 50 yards rushing twice in their past seven games.