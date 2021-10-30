Steelers to face Browns without injured TE Ebron, LB Ingram

Ebron injured his hamstring in practice on Thursday and didn't practice on Friday before being ruled out. Veteran Ingram had been limited in practice with a groin injury and also didn't practice on Friday.

Ebron's absence figures to provide even more playing time for rookie Pat Freiermuth. The second-round pick has 18 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown through six games and had become the de facto starter, though the Steelers had been listing both as co-starters on the depth chart.