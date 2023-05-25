Steer leads Reds against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

Cincinnati has gone 14-13 at home and 21-28 overall. The Reds have a 13-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

St. Louis is 11-14 on the road and 22-29 overall. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .261.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steer has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBI for the Reds. Matt McLain is 9-for-32 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .292 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 15-for-33 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.