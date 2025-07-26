Stephenson drives in 3 runs, Martinez finishes with 5 Ks as the Reds beat the Rays 7-2

Stephenson's solo shot in the second inning was his eighth homer of the season. He droved in two more runs with a single in the seventh inning.

TJ Freidl hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, his 10th of the season. Elly De La Cruz went 4 for 5 with a run scored, and Austin Hays was 3 for 5 with two runs scored.

Jonathan Aranda and Taylor Walls each drove in a run for the Rays, who lost for the seventh time in 10 games.

Zack Littell (8-8) allowed 10 hits and five runs with two strikeouts in the loss. He has allowed a league-leading 26 homers this season.

Key moment

Stephenson's single with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh extended the Reds' lead from three to five runs.

Key stat

The Reds stranded eight runners, and went 5 for 17 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Tampa Bay RHP Ryan Pepiot (6-8) will face Cincinnati LHP Andrew Abbott (8-1) in the second game of the three-game series.

