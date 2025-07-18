Steven Kwan out of Guardians' lineup against the Athletics with right wrist soreness

After playing in Tuesday night's All Star Game, Kwan met with doctors on Wednesday and received an injection.

Kwan's infield hit in the ninth inning drove in Bobby Witt Jr. with the tying run in the All-Star Game. The contest was tied at 6 after nine innings and was decided by a swing-off for the first time, which was won by the National League.

“We encouraged him to go play in the All-Star Game. He earned the right. We knew this was coming,” Vogt said.

It is only the sixth missed game for Kwan, who is batting .285 with six home runs and 32 RBIs.

Pitcher Shane Bieber will make his next rehab start on Tuesday for either Triple-A Columbus or Single-A Lake County.

Bieber — working his way back from Tommy John surgery in April 2024 — tossed two scoreless innings and struck out five on Tuesday in an Arizona Complex League outing. It was the first game action for the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner since he experienced soreness during a bullpen session on June 3.

Infielder Gabriel Arias began a rehab assignment for Triple-A Columbus on Friday night. Arias sprained his left ankle against St. Louis on June 29.

Right-hander Nic Enright was recalled from Columbus after Paul Sewald was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday due to a right shoulder strain.

Prospect Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s amateur draft, was activated off the injured list by Double-A Akron after missing two months due to an oblique strain.

The second baseman has a .252 batting average with four home runs, 17 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 33 games for the RubberDucks.

