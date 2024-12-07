Stevenson's 20 lead Cleveland State past Green Bay 83-61

Led by Je'Shawn Stevenson's 20 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 83-61
news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
X

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) — Je'Shawn Stevenson scored 20 points as Cleveland State beat Green Bay 83-61 on Saturday.

Stevenson added three steals for the Vikings (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League). Tevin Smith scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Chase Robinson shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Phoenix (2-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Foster Wonders, who finished with 10 points. Mac Wrecke added 10 points for Green Bay. Jeremiah Johnson also put up nine points.

Cleveland State next plays Saturday against Brescia at home, and Green Bay will host Milwaukee on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Haitian driving: Springfield area gets 10 new simulators for driver...
2
McCrabb: Nemeth Turkey Bowl provides funds to assist vulnerable and...
3
Middletown marching band, cheerleaders invited to JD Vance’s inaugural...
4
JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump
5
Councilman proposes a remembrance of JD Vance’s grandmother near the...