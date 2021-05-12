Stokes' first career hits help Pirates finally solve Reds

The Pirates had lost eight straight games to the Reds, including all four this season by a combined score of 44-9. Pittsburgh has won three of its past 12 overall.

“Every starter wants to go out there and the be the stopper,” Brubaker said. “We’ve been on the short end of the stick a lot against the Reds and just to be able to show we can get them out was a big momentum shift for us.”

NL batting leader Jesse Winker homered and doubled twice for Cincinnati to raise his average to .374. His solo shot in the third inning off Brubaker tied the score at 1-all.

Jeff Hoffman (2-3) lasted four innings, giving up three runs and four hits while striking out four and walking two. Hoffman is winless in his last four starts and fell to 0-3 in three career starts against Pittsburgh.

“There were some good things but then he got behind in the count a little bit too much and had to work a little bit harder than you would like to see,” Reds manager David Bell said.

The Pirates’ Adam Frazier had two hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth off Sean Doolittle, his first of the season. Frazier has a 12-game hitting streak, matching a career best.

The Pirates moved in front 3-1 with a two-run fourth inning. Kevin Newman knocked in a run with a triple to the left-center field wall and scored on Stokes’ single to left.

Phillip Evans hit a run-scoring double in the fifth.

Winker’s second double of the game in the eighth scored Nick Senzel, who also had three hits, and got the Reds within 4-2.

Stokes got the run back in the bottom of the inning by pulling a double down the left-field line.

GARRETT BAN BEGINS

Reds left-handed reliever Amir Garrett began serving a five-game suspension.

Garrett was originally suspended for seven games by Major League Baseball for his role in a benches-clearing incident May 1 against the Chicago Cubs. The ban was reduced to five games Tuesday following an agreement between MLB and the players’ union.

“We’re going to miss him,” Bell said. “No use really dwelling on it at this point. We’ll try to keep him working.”

Garrett can take part in pregame workouts but must be out of uniform when games begin.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RF Gregory Polanco was activated from the injured list after missing a week following a violation of MLB’s health and safety protocols. He struck out as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning. ... RHP Kyle Crick was placed on the 10-day IL with a right triceps strain. ... LHP Chasen Shreve was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis and OF/INF Hunter Owen was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

The three-game series concludes Wednesday with Reds RHP Sonny Gray (0-2, 3.92 ERA) looking for his first win of the season. He pitched seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox in his last start. The Pirates will go with RHP Trevor Cahill (1-4, 6.75).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The throw from Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart gets past shortstop Kyle Farmer as Pittsburgh Pirates' Troy Stokes Jr. steals second during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Pirates' Troy Stokes Jr. , right, loses his helmet as Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer tumbles over him as Stokes stole second during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right is greeted by Mike Moustakas after he scored on a double by Jesse Winker during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Pirates starter JT Brubaker pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic