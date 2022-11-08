dayton-daily-news logo
X

Strawbridge scores 23 as Evansville downs Miami (Ohio) 78-74

news
56 minutes ago
Kenny Strawbridge had 23 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory against Miami (Ohio)

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge had 23 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory against Miami (Ohio) on Monday night.

Yacine Toumi scored 15 points and Marvin Coleman finished with 11 points for Evansville.

The RedHawks were led in scoring by Anderson Mirambeaux, who finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. Morgan Safford added 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Evansville visits Saint Louis while Miami hosts Goshen.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Coroner identifies Springfield man shot to death Sunday night
2
Kroger scan-as-you-go shopping carts being tested in area
3
Springfield shooting leaves man dead
4
Pike County murder trial postponed due to evidentiary issues
5
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top