Strong carries Illinois St. past Mass.-Lowell 82-72

news | 16 hours ago
Josiah Strong scored 21 points as Illinois State beat UMass Lowell 82-72

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josiah Strong 21 points as Illinois State topped UMass Lowell 82-72 on Saturday.

DJ Horne had 15 points and five steals for the Redbirds (1-1). Antonio Reeves added 13 points. Harouna Sissoko had 10 rebounds. Strong, a junior college transfer, had three 3-pointers.

Obadiah Noel scored a career-high 35 points for the River Hawks (1-1). Connor Withers added 11 points and nine rebounds.

