Strong rushes for 2 TDs, S. Dakota St. tops Youngstown St.

The Jackrabbits (6-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked No. 13 in the FCS coaches poll, rebounded from a loss to No. 17 Northern Iowa to remain in the thick of the MVFC race for the postseason.

Chris Oladokun threw for 260 yards and started the game with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Zach Heins on South Dakota State's first possession. Pierre made the lead 14-0 when he scored from the 5-yard line nine plays after a Youngstown State three-and-out.