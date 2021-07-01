dayton-daily-news logo
X

Struggling Astros look to stop 4-game slide against Indians

news | 54 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Houston is looking to snap its four-game losing streak with a win over Cleveland

Houston Astros (48-33, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (42-35, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (4-1, 2.11 ERA, .99 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +158, Astros -183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Indians are 21-15 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has hit 95 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 18, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 22-17 away from home. Houston's team on-base percentage of .348 is first in the majors. Yuli Gurriel leads the club with an OBP of .396.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 18 home runs and has 51 RBIs.

Gurriel leads the Astros with 89 hits and has 52 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .217 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Astros: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top