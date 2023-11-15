Stuart's 59-yard TD reception in final minutes lifts Toledo to 32-31 win over Bowling Green

Jacquez Stuart took a short pass from Dequan Finn and turned it into a 59-yard score with 1:45 remaining to lift Toledo to its 10th straight victory, 32-31 over Bowling Green
news
54 minutes ago
X

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio. (AP) — Jacquez Stuart took a short pass from Dequan Finn and turned it into a 59-yard score with 1:45 remaining to lift Toledo to its 10th straight victory, 32-31 over Bowling Green on Tuesday night.

Trailing 28-10 at the half, the Rockets (10-1, 7-0 Mid-American Conference) outscored Bowling Green 22-3 in the second half to beat its I-75 rival for the 12th time in the last 14 meetings.

Finn and Junior Vandeross III combined on a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Toledo got within 28-25 early in the fourth after Peny Boone's 1-yard score followed by a two-point conversion pass.

Jordan Oladokun intercepted a Finn pass at the Toledo 39 and set up Alan Anaya for a 40-yard field goal with 7 1/2 minutes left. But the Rockets scored the game-winner when Finn tossed a pass on fourth-and 2 to Stuart in the flat and he raced down the right sideline with Luke Pawlak adding the extra point.

Finn was 20-of-30 passing for 279 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and also ran for a score. Boone rushed for 131 yards and a score on 15 carries.

Connor Bazelak was 23 of 35 for 286 yards passing and a touchdown. Camden Orth threw for a score and ran for another. Harold Fannin Jr. had both scoring receptions.

Toledo's 10-game win streak is its longest since 1971. The Rockets had already clinched its second straight MAC West Division title with one regular-season game at Central Michigan remaining on Nov. 24 before the conference championship at Detroit's Ford Field on Dec. 2.

The Falcons had a four-game win streak snapped and they were knocked out of the East Division race. They play at Western Michigan next Tuesday.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

In Other News
1
House Speaker calls local reps’ plan to undermine Issue 1 non-starter
2
McDonald’s drops Crocs for its superfans
3
Springfield Police seek armed robbery suspect
4
Police: Rep. Gross expressed ‘concern’ ahead of abortion meeting
5
Springfield man indicted for attempted murder accused of shooting at ex
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top