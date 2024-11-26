Suder scores 16 as Miami (Ohio) downs Mercer 75-72

Led by Peter Suder's 16 points, the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks defeated the Mercer Bears 75-72 on Tuesday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Peter Suder's 16 points helped Miami (Ohio) defeat Mercer 75-72 on Tuesday.

Suder had six rebounds and four steals for the RedHawks (4-2). Eian Elmer scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Antwone Woolfolk shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Ahmad Robinson finished with 19 points, six assists and three steals for the Bears (3-4). Brady Shoulders added 14 points and four steals for Mercer. Alex Holt also put up 12 points and nine rebounds.

Miami went into the half leading Mercer 35-30. Elmer scored 11 points in the half. Suder scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Multimillion-dollar computer data center project proposed for...
2
Ohio 129 exit at I-75 will be closed tonight
3
Jake, Angela Wagner to be sentenced before final Pike County murder...
4
41-year-old Hamilton man accused of killing woman held without bond
5
Event Center of Middletown reborn as senior center and special occasion...