Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Day. Dunbar 53, Rossford 49
Kettering Alter 61, Day. Chaminade Julienne 44
Lima Cent. Cath. 47, Delphos St. John's 43
Mansfield Sr. 63, Day. Thurgood Marshall 52
N. Ridgeville 59, Avon 41
Pickerington N. 59, Hilliard Davidson 56
Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Westerville Cent. 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
