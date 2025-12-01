Sunday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Rocky River Magnificat 49, Medina 25
Springfield 52, N. Can. Hoover 37
Twinsburg 52, Mentor 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
