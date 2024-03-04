Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 11=
McDermott Scioto NW 71, Portsmouth 49
Wheelersburg 58, South Point 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
