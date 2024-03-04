Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 11=

McDermott Scioto NW 71, Portsmouth 49

Wheelersburg 58, South Point 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Tornado sirens in Clark County: Are they necessary, effective?
2
Clark County church, cemeteries damaged by tornado; cleanup continues
3
2nd man sentenced to prison in West Chester gang-related shooting death
4
WATCH: OSHP video shows devastation from EF-2 tornado in Clark, Madison...
5
Nearly 100 Clark County homes damaged by tornado, EMA reports
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top