Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Centerville 80, W. Chester Lakota W. 53
Fairfield 55, Cin. Walnut Hills 52
Huber Hts. Wayne 53, Cin. Turpin 36
Kettering Fairmont 60, Cin. Sycamore 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
