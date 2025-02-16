Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division VII=

Region 25=

Wellsville 38, Sebring McKinley 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

