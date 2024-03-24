Sunday's Scores

By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Championship=

Division III=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 45, Canal Winchester Harvest 36

Division IV=

Richmond Hts. 62, Berlin Hiland 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

