Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 7=
Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, New Lexington 41
Region 8=
Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Cin. Wyoming 35
Day. Dunbar 72, Cin. Woodward 59
Division III=
Region 11=
Seaman N. Adams 54, Minford 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
