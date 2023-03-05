BreakingNews
Norfolk Southern train derailment: What we know about Clark County incident
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 7=

Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, New Lexington 41

Region 8=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Cin. Wyoming 35

Day. Dunbar 72, Cin. Woodward 59

Division III=

Region 11=

Seaman N. Adams 54, Minford 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark County officials: 20 derailed Norfolk Southern cars not carrying...
2
Norfolk Southern derailment second in Clark County in less than a year
3
Who is C.F. Payne? Illustrator from area has works on magazine covers
4
MetaZoo trading card game tourney in Mason to be streamed on Twitch
5
State patrol: Middletown man struck and killed on I-75 was walking away...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top