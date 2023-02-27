X
Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 7=

Gallipolis Gallia 51, Circleville 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

