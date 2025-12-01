Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cle. Cent. Cath. 73, Painesville Riverside 50

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 64, Cle. Benedictine 35

Elyria 74, Cle. Hts. 61

Gates Mills Gilmour 61, N. Ridgeville 42

Lewis Center Olentangy 76, Strongsville 53

Lyndhurst Brush 67, Parma Hts. Holy Name 48

Orange 50, Brooklyn 38

St. Edward 89, Chardon NDCL 50

Toledo St John's Jesuit 85, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50

Wooster 56, Warren JFK 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Delphos St John's vs. Van Wert, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Butler County communities ramp up cybersecurity as global threats...
2
Actress Marsha Dietlein to introduce two of her holiday movies at State...
3
McCrabb: Area couple thankful for wife’s survival, son’s birth
4
Holiday in the City to pack in seasonal cheer over five weeks
5
DeWine fixes Ohio property tax glitch, preserving Homestead relief for...