Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division I=

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 58, Cle. St Ignatius 54, OT

Reynoldsburg 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 63

Division II=

Massillon Perry 66, N. Royalton 63

Westerville N. 73, Tol. St. Francis 52

Division III=

Cin. Aiken 64, Sandusky 58

Louisville 49, Garfield Hts. 48

