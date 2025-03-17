Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division I=
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 58, Cle. St Ignatius 54, OT
Reynoldsburg 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 63
Division II=
Massillon Perry 66, N. Royalton 63
Westerville N. 73, Tol. St. Francis 52
Division III=
Cin. Aiken 64, Sandusky 58
Louisville 49, Garfield Hts. 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
